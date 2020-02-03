Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick: Zero carbon should be standard for new homes by 2025

Minister argues built and natural environments should 'work in harmony' as he welcomes new building Commission report

Zero carbon homes should be built as standard in England within the next five years "as we learn again how our built and natural environments can work in harmony", Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said, as he welcomed the findings of a government-appointed commission on the future of housing.

The minister's comments came in response to the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission's final report published late last week, which made a series of recommendations for realising the government's ambition to build one million new homes by the end of the current Parliament.

The Commission called for millions of trees to be planted over the next five years in new community developments, as well as a new 'Fast Track for Beauty Rule' for local councils to ensure speedier planning approval for developers that create proposals for well-designed, greener buildings.

It also suggested levying zero or low VAT on work to improve existing buildings, such renewable heating installations, and said communities should have greater say over local developments, with planning authorities encouraged to prioritise projects which are future-proofed and enhance adaptability for potential future uses.

"The greenest building is one that is already built," the report states, joining the chorus of campaigners urging the government to come forward with more ambitious plans to better support green upgrades to the current building stock.

Jenrick welcomed the Commission's findings, to which the government plans to issue a full response "in due course", and stressed that "beautiful, high-quality homes must become the norm, not the exception".

He also signalled his interest in the Commission's recommendations for planting more trees, implementing a 'fast track for beauty' standard, and building net zero homes.

"I too want to see a return to planting more trees," he said. "We set out in our manifesto that we will expect all new streets to be lined with trees and are working to make this commitment a reality. I want to see zero carbon homes being built as standard within five years as we learn again how our built and natural environments can work in harmony."

The built environment currently accounts for around 35 to 40 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions and the government has promised to introduce a Future Homes Standard that would ensure all new homes are built without fossil fuel heating from 2025. However, Ministers have faced fierce criticism for failing to mobilise increased investment in energy efficiency upgrade programmes for existing homes.

The UK Green Building Council's (UKGBC) policy and project coordinator Philip Box welcomed the Commission's report, which he said came at "a pivotal moment" for housing in England.

"True sustainability and beauty are intertwined, and we are pleased to see the Commission echo our recommendations on the place of nature in good design," he said. "These recognise the need to promote environmental stewardship, regreen our towns and cities, meet our climate change target, and deliver truly regenerative development."

The news came as the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) called on the government to provide more support to help individual families reach net zero through their home energy use in a separate report calling for better data and financing to spur the operation of greener existing homes.

The government should work with financial institutions to boost access to funding and support for home energy efficiency measures, the ADE said, adding that Ministers should also introduce a rising, net zero-compliant price on carbon for households' energy use in 2030, with fuel poor home exempted until 2040.

In addition it said Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard (MEES) trajectories should be implemented for all types of housing in order to boost demand in the home energy efficiency market.

"To deliver net zero is no longer just an ambition, it is a legal requirement," said ADE deputy director Dr Joanna Wade. "We have to realise net zero across all sectors and households are no exception. We all agree that the best way to reach net zero is by creating a system where people live in more comfortable homes, can afford their energy bills and are making a real difference in fighting climate change without personally bearing excessive costs. Our report shows that policymakers can now press on with confidence, to help families become net zero at home."