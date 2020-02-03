Report: Industrial giants guilty of 'slow progress' on climate action

Transition Pathway Initiative research reveals just 19 per cent of largest, listed industrial companies are cutting emissions in line with a 2C pathway

Less than one in five large industrial companies are committed to reducing their emissions in line with a two degrees pathway as required by the Paris Agreement, new research from the Transitions Pathway Initiative (TPI) reveals today.

Analysis of the carbon performance of the 72 largest listed industrial companies, which include cement, steel, paper, and aluminium firms, reveals just 19 per cent are currently have strategies that are aligned with a 2C pathway.

Some 29 per cent of firms have said they will align with the Paris Agreement targets by 2030, up from 24 per cent in mid-2018, the TPI highlighted. In particular cement companies have stepped up their engagement with escalating climate risks, with the number of cement firms with 2C or 1.5C pledges having doubled since 2018.

But progress across the aluminium and steel industries has been slow, and the TPI warned that overall the industrial sector is moving far too slowly to avert dangerous global warming.

The TPI is an initiative led by asset owners and supported by asset managers to assess companies' preparedness for the transition to a low-carbon economy. As such, today's research will come as a clear warning signal for laggard industrial companies, which could struggle to attract investment as investors re-align their portfolios for a low-carbon world.

"Industrial sectors like steel and cement face tough challenges to decouple emissions from production, but make no mistake, these industries must transform themselves if they are to survive the low carbon transition and play their part in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement," said Faith Ward, co-chair of the Transition Pathway Initiative and the Brunel Pension Partnership. "Today's TPI data shows it can be done - with 14 companies now aligned with a path to keep global warming below 2C. Yet most industrial companies are significantly off-track on climate and that is an abdication of corporate risk management that must be urgently corrected."

Heavy industries such as cement, steel, and aluminium are seen as particularly challenging to decarbonise, in part because they require temperatures of 1,000C+ during manufacturing that are extremely difficult to achieve without burning fossil fuels.

Nevertheless, some companies are taking the lead and announcing ambitious net zero emissions goal, which many hope will help kickstart investment in new low carbon production technologies. For example in May 2019 HeidelbergCement, the world's fourth largest cement company, said it would be producing carbon neutral concrete by 2050.

Alongside analysis of the carbon performance of companies, the TPI also assessed the management performance of the 100 largest companies when it came to climate risks and decarbonisation. It found a significant increase in the number of firms that are disclosing their emissions, from 61 per cent in 2018 to 76 per cent in 2020. Most of this improvement came from China and Russia, the report noted.