Heathrow.com launches new carbon offsetting service for passengers

The initiative is the aviation firm’s latest attempt to green its operations, while controversy over plans to construct a third runway rumbles on

Heathrow has partnered with climate company CHOOOSE to make flight offsetting available for its 80 million annual travelers, the airport announced yesterday.

A new Flight Footprint Calculator accessible through heathrow.com will make it easy for passengers to calculate and offset the carbon footprint of their journey, the firm said. The program supports a reforestation program in Uganda, certified by the Verified Carbon Standard, and a wind farm in Costa Rica, certified by the Gold Standard.

"We are proud to be partnering with CHOOOSE to make this impactful offsetting choice available to passengers, regardless of what airline they are traveling with," said Heathrow director of sustainability, Matt Gorman. "This service will be available online while we also work on a plan to trial offsetting kiosks in our terminals."

Many airlines have been offering offsets to customers for years, but privately some industry sources concede that the number of customers paying a small premium on their tickets to offset their flights has remained disappointingly low.

However, CEO of CHOOOSE, Andreas Slettvoll, argued there were encouraging signs that passenger engagement with offsetting was on the up. "Research shows that a majority of travelers would now pay a premium to offset their carbon footprint when flying," he said. "We believe that legacy offsetting services have failed to work with brands to deliver on this demand, nor connect with modern travelers. CHOOOSE has partnered with Heathrow to integrate consumer offsetting as-a-service, all through a positive, traveler-first lens."

The latest initiative follows investments totaling more than £100m from Heathrow in support of its plans to slash emissions across the airport in support of its goal to become one of the world's first major airports to go carbon neutral - a strategy set out in its 2018 Carbon Neutral Roadmap.

Targets being funded by the investment include switching to 100 per cent renewable electricity and electric vehicles - a programme that means Heathrow now operates one of the UK's biggest commercial electric vehicle fleets and charging networks and powers all of its terminals with renewable electricity.

The firm also plans to offset any remaining emissions through independently verified schemes.

Heathrow's Carbon Neutral Roadmap was published in 2018, shortly after the airport's plans for a third runway were given the go-ahead by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

But some industry observers attacked the plans, arguing they were designed to help justify a third runway that critics maintain runs counter to the UK's decarbonisation goals.

"Its target - of 'neutralising' any growth in CO2 emissions from the airport once a third runway opens - appears designed to smooth the way for runway expansion rather than to meet the real climate challenge ," wrote the Aviation Environment Federation in March last year in response to Heathrow's climate claims.

"The idea that offsetting makes a tonne of CO2 from aviation "neutral" is misleading; if an offset pays for an emissions reduction that needs to happen anyway then that tonne of CO2 emitted from the aircraft will still cause warming and be inconsistent with a "net zero" climate goal," it added.

Construction of the third runway is scheduled to start in 2021 before it becomes fully operational in 2026. Proponents of airport expansion argue it is necessary for boosting jobs and growth, and that advances in aviation technology will enable the additional runway to operate within long-term carbon emissions and air quality goals.

Heathrow's owners have additionally argued that the airport expansion will not significantly alter the UK's emissions. However, the expansion plans remain the subject of fierce debate, with critics questioning the feasibility of industry projections suggesting new technologies will serve to curb aviation emissions, while also arguing aviation emissions should be explicitly included in the UK's domestic carbon accounts.

Previously, the CCC has written to then-Transport Secretary Chris Grayling questioning his failure to mention climate change when announcing the government's backing for a third runway.

"The UK has a legally binding commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Climate Change Act," the CCC wrote. "The government has also committed, through the Paris Agreement, to limit the rise in global temperature to well below 2C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C. We were surprised that your statement to the House of Commons on the National Policy Statement on 5 June 2018 made no mention of either of these commitments. It is essential that aviation's place in the overall strategy for UK emissions reduction is considered and planned fully by your Department."

Another letter sent last year from the CCC to current transport secretary Grant Shapps warned that by 2050 aviation is likely to be the UK's largest emitting sector, even with strong progress on technology and limiting demand. "Aviation also has climate warming effects beyond CO2, which it will be important to monitor and consider within future policies," the letter warned.

The letter also warned that expanding aviation capacity at Heathrow would leave "at most very limited room for growth" anywhere else in the UK, and that price hikes are likely to be necessary to dampen expansion in flyer numbers, particularly for frequent flyers.

However, the industry remains optimistic that new technologies and the expansion of new offset schemes, plus the introduction of a UN-backed international offset scheme known as CORSIA, can enable the aviation sector to deliver on its long term net zero emission aspirations.