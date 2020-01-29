Vegan clean sweep of Hollywood award season as Academy plumps for plant-based menu

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix had advocated for a vegan menu at the Golden Globes ceremony held earlier this month

Veganism has conquered Hollywood, with food at this year's Oscar events set to be almost entirely plant-based, the Academy of Motion Pictures announced on Monday.

The switch follows a pattern that has seen veganism sweep this year's awards season, with plant-based menus served at both the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards earlier this month.

Menus for the Oscar nominee lunch as well as for the finger food service before the 9 February ceremony will also be 100 per cent plant-based, the academy confirmed.

Other events will take a more flexitarian approach, with the menu for the Governors Ball - a glamorous soiree held after the award ceremony - set to be 70 per cent plant-based and 30 per cent vegetarian, fish and meat.

Efforts to ameliorate the environmental impact of this year's events go beyond food, the academy added, with all plastic drinks containers including water bottles eliminated from the venues.

The 8,000-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which selects Oscar winners, announced its green vision in a statement on Monday.

"The Academy is an organisation of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet," it said.

"For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral."

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix had argued for a shift to veganism at the Golden Globes event earlier this month, where dinner was mushroom risotto and oyster mushroom scallops, and Jennifer Aniston and Russell Crowe used their speeches to call for climate action.