Food and Drink Federation data reveals emissions and water-saving progress, but food waste challenges remain

The food and drink industry is on track to hit its emissions and water goals, but efforts to halve food waste by 2030 need to be redoubled

The UK food and drink industry has made substantial progress in cutting its CO2 emissions, slashing water consumption, and reducing food waste in line with targets set out in the Food and Drink Federation's (FDF) Ambition 2025 strategy, the body's latest progress report revealed yesterday.

However, further work needs to be done to accelerate progress to curb food waste and engage more companies with sustainability goals, the report shows.

Industry data reveals FDF members have more than halved CO2 emissions since 1990, having reduced total emissions by 53.2 per cent. As a result, they are well on their way to meeting the Ambition 2025 target of a 55 per cent reduction by 2025.

Member companies, which include many of the UK's largest food ands drink brands, have also cut water consumption by 38.5 per cent, easily outstripping a target of a 20 per cent reduction by 2020.

However, reducing food waste has proven more of a challenge. Significant progress has been made, with FDF members cutting food waste by 15.9 per cent per capita between 2015 and 2018, a reduction which rises to 31.4 per cent when measured against the UN SDG12.3 target baseline of 2011. The result shows progress has been made towards the SDG goal of halving food waste by 2030, but the organisation acknowledged major further changes are needed across industry value chains to deliver on the overarching target.

"Our members have taken truly impressive steps to reduce food waste," said Helen Munday, chief scientific officer at the Food and Drink Federation. "Food and drink manufacturers have continued to make significant contributions to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal target of halving per capita global food waste by 2030.

"The way we do business still needs to be transformed. Over the coming year the Food and Drink Federation will be undertaking a major mid-term review of Ambition 2025 to ensure it reflects our vision for a thriving, responsible and sustainable food and drink industry. We look forward to embracing this opportunity with our members."

The report also reveals that an ambition to send zero waste to landfill from members' own direct operations, originally with a target date of 2016, has not been met. And while WRAP launched a Food Waste Reduction Roadmap to guide food industry actors on how to cut food waste in 2018, by the start of 2020 less than half of the UK's biggest food businesses had implemented its recommendations. The charity is aiming for all to have done so by 2026 - but the patchy engagement shows that a lot of ground remains to be travelled if UK is to meet the 2030 food waste target, the charity says.

"The contribution manufacturers have made to the reduction in UK food waste is significant and critical - almost 400,000 tonnes less than in 2011," said WRAP's head of business collaboration Dr David Moon.

"We know that those businesses that have engaged with the Food Waste Reduction Roadmap and implemented a strategy of Target, Measure, Act have saved millions of pounds of food from being wasted, but action by many more businesses is needed if we are to achieve our collective targets. WRAP has an experienced team of experts providing guidance and support to large businesses from all sectors, and I would encourage FDF members and others to take advantage of this in advance of mandatory reporting being introduced, which all UK governments will be consulting on."

Food waste data for FDF's progress report comes from WRAP's Courtald Commitment 2025 report, published last week. Globally, UN data shows that around a third of the world's food is wasted every year. A recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report found that during 2010-2016, food waste contributed between eight and 10 per cent of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12.3 aims to halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reduce food waste along production and supply chains by 2030.

Critics argue that relying on voluntary industry measures alone to tackle food waste is insufficient and that further policy interventions are required. In the UK, a recent Committee on Climate Change report outlined how land use on the archipelago will have to be transformed to meet the country's 2050 net-zero goals. The report emphasised the need to curb food waste, arguing that doing so will free up agricultural land for forest cover and carbon sequestration.