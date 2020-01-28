Apply now to join the 2020 BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum

Clean tech firms and investors can now apply to join us for the fifth annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum pitch event

BusinessGreen has today officially launched the fifth annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum, calling on innovative clean tech firms and investors to apply to take part in the exclusive event.

Hosted in association with Innovate UK and Investment Week, the annual half day conference and pitch event will take place on Thursday March 26 and will see up to 16 of the UK's most exciting clean and sustainable technology firms pitch for investment and/or support in front of an audience of top green investors.

The event, which will take place at a soon to be confirmed central London venue, will also feature an exclusive briefing on the current state of the clean tech investment space from one of the UK's leading analysts, and a panel debate exploring how investors assess clean tech prospects.

"The BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum has proven a phenomenal success in recent years, helping early stage companies attract investment and expand their sphere of influence," said James Murray, editor-in-chief at BusinessGreen. "With Innovate UK's support we've been able to bring together experienced investors and exciting clean tech pioneers in a way that enables both sides of the market to expand their networks and catalyse the development of new technologies and businesses.

"We'd urge any business with a novel clean technology and all investors with an interest in early stage clean technologies or green businesses that are scaling up fast to apply to attend."

Christian Inglis, interim head of urban systems at Innovate UK, said the event was designed to help cutting edge businesses move to the next phase of their development. "Innovation is not just about the technical research involved with a novel idea, it is also about how you turn that idea into reality through developing and growing a business," he said. "Events like the BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum are so important to give clean and sustainable tech innovators opportunities to connect with the investment community to get feedback and build relationships through inspiring and positive networking."

Clean tech companies interested in taking part can apply now through the BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum website by providing brief details on their technology, expansion plans, and four minute pitch. Similarly, investors can register to attend through the same portal.

The BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum is free to attend and participate in. However, places are limited and successful applicants will be notified in early March, ahead of the event itself on Thursday March 26.

Read all about last year's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum here.