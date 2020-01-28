Reports: Cement sector facing 'dramatic' cost rise as climate pressure intensifies

Equity researcher Redburn downgrades two major cement producers as it forecasts major hike in costs to decarbonise sector

Decarbonisation costs across the cement sector may be starting to bite, with two major European producers downgraded by equity researcher Redburn this week over forecasts of a "dramatic" rise in the costs of producing the material.

Cement production costs are forecast to rise by 61 per cent as the industry is forced to invest in nascent carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to cut emissions from the CO2-intensive sector, according to analysis yesterday by Redburn, which has been seen by the Financial Times.

Redburn has removed the "buy" recommendation to investors for the world's fourth largest cement producer HeidelbergCement, as well as downgrading Swiss construction materials firm LafargeHolcim from "neutral" to "sell", the FT reports.

Analysts agree that large scale investment is needed across the industry to decarbonise cement, which is widely regarded as one of the most challenging industries from which to deliver deep emissions cuts due to the high levels of energy needed to produce the material. Experts believe investing in renewables alone will not be enough to fully decarbonise production of cement, while at the same time global annual demand for the material is expected to grow from four million tonnes today to around five million by 2050.

In addition, if CO2 prices continue to rise on the European emissions trading system (ETS) and a mooted carbon border tax comes into play across the EU in future, then it could apply further cost pressure on the sector as it works to decarbonise.

John Messenger, one of the authors of the Redburn report, told the FT: "That is a seismic level of extra pricing that the industry is going to have to unlock over time to make returns."

The move is far from the first time concerns have been raised about the costs of decarbonising the energy-intensive cement sector, which is responsible for around seven per cent of global greenhouse gases, although these emissions are difficult to reduce, avoid or mitigate.

In an interview with BusinessGreen last year, World Cement Association (WCA) president Ian Riley warned existing solutions such as investing in renewable energy may only take the sector around 25 per cent towards full decarbonisation, and that investing in CCS or other untried technologies to eradicate the remaining 75 per cent of CO2 could almost double the cost of cement.

A number of leading cement producers are already exploring how CCS and other technologies could help them decarbonise, but analysts expect such projects to result in significant capital costs. In order to meet those costs, therefore, the price of cement is expected to rise globally and investors could be expected to see short term cuts to payouts and dividends as concrete firms use profits to invest in carbon reduction efforts, according to Redburn.

In a statement, LafargeHolcim said it was "proactively addressing the challenge of its carbon footprint" and stressed it had already lowered CO2 emissions by 25 per cent since 1990 level.

"We earmarked 160 million Swiss Francs for our European factories to increase alternative fuel and reduce fossil fuel," it added. "We have the most ambitious CO2 reduction targets in our industry."

HeidelbergCement was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, last May it became one of the first major cement firms in the world to set a 2050 net zero emissions target, with an interim goal to cut CO2 from its production by 15 per cent between 2016 and 2030.

The World Cement Association said the push to decarbonise would benefit early adoptors of ambitious climate action in the sector. "The WCA's position is that if cement companies are required to decarbonise this will increase costs and, depending on the regulations, can be expected to benefit those companies that have reduced their carbon footprints," it said in a statement. "While carbon capture technology is not yet mature, we encourage all cement producers to keep working on energy efficiency and alternative fuels to reduce their carbon emissions and production costs."