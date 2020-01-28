Advertising industry joins climate fight with launch of twin working groups

The groups will produce a report on the industry's current carbon footprint, among other actions

The Advertising Association (AA) has launched two new groups tasked with engineering a step-change in industry efforts to minimise its contribution to climate change, the industry body announced today.

The Climate Action Steering Group (CASG) and the Climate Action Working Group (CAWG) will pursue a number of avenues for tackling the advertising industry's climate impact, the trade body confirmed.

Specifically, they will develop proposals for more ambitious collective action by the industry, seeking to increase the presence of more sustainable products, services, messaging and behaviours in advertising.

They will also work to support the Advertising Standards Agency's plan to explore the role that advertising regulation can play in response to growing climate and environmental concerns.

And they will produce a report to measure the UK advertising industry's current carbon footprint and assess what firms are doing to reduce their emissions, the AA said.

The Climate Action Working Group (CAWG) will be led by CAP/BCAP chairman James Best. Meeting monthly, it will focus initially on the production of a Carbon Footprint Annual Report (CFAR), which will aim to establish a benchmark for the industry and a medium for sharing best practice. The report will be published before the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in November, the CAWG said.

Working in tandem towards the same goals, the Climate Action Steering Group is to be chaired by Advertising Association vice chair Sebastian Munden. Comprised of representatives of many of the major firms and organisations in the industry, including the Marketing Society, The Marketing Academy and the Public Relations and Communications Association, the CASG will meet every six months, beginning in March.

"Our Council was unanimous in the decision to focus our efforts in the best way possible to tackle climate change," Best said. "This is a wide-reaching issue but I am confident that our industry is well placed to move quickly and with real impact. There can be no doubting the huge appetite from the thousands of professionals working in UK advertising to play their part in active change."

Stephen Woodford, chief executive at the Advertising Association, added: "We are clear on the role we want our industry to play in helping the UK economy move as fast as it can to Net Zero. Advertising accelerates behaviour change and can be a real force for helping drive sustainable growth and social good. We saw this happening in 2019 with fantastic initiatives like #ChangeTheBrief. With ideas like this and many, many more, we have the opportunity to make a massive impact through the right action over the years ahead of us."

Full details of the AA Council's 2020 responsibility agenda will be unveiled at the Advertising Association's annual industry summit, LEAD, on 30 January, at the QEII Centre in Westminster. Members of the Council include ISBA, IPA, Unilever, Sky, The Guardian, APA, W&K, Credos, PPA, Iris, Adjust Your Set, PRCA, Marketing Society, The Marketing Academy, and Mindshare.

The moves comes as the advertising and marketing industry faces growing pressure from both campaigners, who argue the sector continues to promote high carbon and unsustainable products and consumption patterns, and businesses, who are keen to better promote emerging green technologies and corporate climate action.