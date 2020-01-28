Sainsbury's promises to go net zero by 2040

Supermarket giant is to set Science-Based Target in line with 1.5C of warming, as CEO Mike Coupe pledges to 'put environmental impact at the forefront of every decision we make'

Sainsbury's has today become the latest corporate giant to adopt a net zero target, pledging to turn the UK's second largest supermarket chain into a net zero emissions operation by 2040, a full decade ahead of the UK government's national target and the goal set by arch rival Tesco.

The new strategy will see the company slash its use of plastic packaging, switch to zero emission logistics and delivery vehicles, install new green refrigeration technology, and drastically curb food waste, the company said.

The target will be backed by £1bn of investment in low carbon technologies and business operations, the equivalent of 10 per cent of the firm's annual capital investment. Progress against the target will be reported every six months.

"We have a strong heritage of reducing our carbon emissions - we have reduced them by 35 per cent over the past 15 years despite the footprint of our business increasing by over 40 per cent," said CEO Mike Coupe. "Over the next 20 years we will invest a further £1bn in programmes that will transform the way we do business and put environmental impact at the forefront of every decision we make."

The firm, which also owns retailer Argos, plans to have its new goal accredited by the Science-Based Targets Initiative within the next few years, a process which will require it to set a carbon reduction goal for its supply chain. It said today it will work "collaboratively" with suppliers, as it asks them to set their own carbon reduction commitments.

The supermarket also said it aims to be "water neutral" by 2040, a goal that will see it potentially install rainwater harvesting systems in store and re-use water from carwashes and ice from fish counters.

Sainsbury's has already been ranked as one of the UK's top performing companies on carbon reduction by investor-backed analyst group CDP. CDP's global director of corporations and supply chains Dexter Galvin said Sainsbury's move today was a sign corporates are pushing for more ambitious climate action globally.

"These commitments send a clear message to politicians that businesses want more ambitious action to protect our natural world and people's quality of life as we head towards the COP26 climate summit," he said.

The move was also welcomed by Friends of the Earth's head of policy Mike Childs, who urged the company to also use its influence to encourage customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

"It's encouraging to see Sainsbury's stepping up to the plate on the climate emergency - the rapid transition to a net zero economy is urgently required," he said. "Supermarkets have a huge influence on our personal carbon footprints, so the more they can do to embrace and encourage greener lifestyles the better for us all. Encouraging and supporting the switch to a more plant-based diet is particularly important - eating less, but better quality, meat and dairy would be healthier for people and the planet."