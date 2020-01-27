Comic Relief gets serious about tackling the climate emergency

Comic Relief, which banned fossil fuel investments last year, has joined more than 30 charities that have signed the Funder Commitment on Climate Change

A trio of charities have joined a fast-growing initiative encouraging charitable trusts and foundations to incorporate awareness of the climate emergency into their investment strategies, the bodies announced this morning.

Comic Relief, Power to Change, and Guy's and St Thomas' Charity have all joined the Funder Commitment on Climate Change, which was launched in November at the Association of Charitable Foundations annual conference.

Signatories to the Commitment publicly recognise that the climate emergency poses a serious threat to the pursuit of their charitable goals. As such they commit to taking action across six areas: educating stakeholders about causes and solutions of climate change; committing resources to work that seeks to address its causes and impacts; supporting a just transition; recognising climate change as a high-level risk to investments; taking action to minimise the carbon footprint of their own operations; and finally, reporting annually on progress against each of these five goals.

"As a funder dedicated to supporting community business, it's essential we play our part in tackling climate change," said Vidhya Alakeson, chief executive of Power to Change. "We're investing in finding new energy solutions through our Next Generation Fund, supporting communities to directly own local solar farms through our CORE programme, and we will be using our Community Business Weekend in May to highlight the ways that community businesses are addressing the climate crisis."

The addition of Comic Relief means that four of the top 20 largest foundations by giving in the UK are now pledged to the Funder Commitment, including the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, Arcadia, and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

The commitment builds on Comic Relief's ban on fossil fuel investments, which was adopted last year. "Trustees of Comic Relief will not sanction an investment in companies whose primary business is the extraction or manufacture of fossil fuels without reason that is aligned with the organisation's charitable purpose," the charity said in its 2018-19 strategic report.

Comic Relief faced a storm of criticism in 2013 when it emerged it was investing in arms and tobacco companies. Since then it has prioritised ethical investment, stating in last year's report that the organisation recognises "the importance of investing responsibly and sustainably". "To make sure that our investments do not conflict with our Social Change strategy, our investment policy prohibits investing in companies which manufacture armaments or tobacco products," it added.

Comic Relief Interim Chief Executive Ruth Davison said: "It is vitally important that charities work together to address the climate crisis. As part of our climate commitment Comic Relief has now stopped investing in fossil fuels and we have adopted a strong ethical investments policy. As we continue to move towards greater sustainability, I am proud we have signed up to this important charter."

In total, 33 funders have signed the Funder Commitment since its launch last year.