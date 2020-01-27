'Ecohosting': Airbnb debuts green host education hub

Platform launches new online hub to help hosts enhance the environmental performance of their property

Airbnb has launched a new online service for UK hosts and homeowners that use its platform to let rooms, providing free advice on how to enhance their energy efficiency and improve their environmental performance.

The debut of the new sustainability education hub, which was unveiled last week to coincide with Big Energy Saving Week, comes as the online booking platform revealed 64 per cent of its guests say they chose an Airbnb because they value environmental sustainability.

The hub features educational videos from energy saving experts at Big Clean Switch, anti-food waste app Olio, and Airbnb itself. The company also announced that in the coming months it will introduce a dedicated guide on "ecohosting" that is currently being drafted by Airbnb's host community.

The launch follows a 'Meet the Experts' event hosted by Airbnb in Edinburgh, which allowed hosts to access a range of sustainability and energy efficiency advice.

"For many hosts on Airbnb, making their homes more sustainable has become a top priority and we want to help them make that a reality," said Patrick Robinson, Director of Public Policy at Airbnb. "That's why we have been busy working with leading organisations in this space and leveraging the eco-hosting expertise of our superhost community to help empower all hosts to become more sustainable."

The move builds on the company's announcement earlier this month that it plans to measure the carbon footprint of both its corporate operations and the travel facilitated by the Airbnb platform.

The announcements are part of a wider trend across the tourism and hospitality industry that has seen many of the world's top hotel chains similarly announce sweeping plans to curb their energy and resource use. For example, just last week French chain Accor announced it was signing up to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative with a series of pledges designed to eliminate single use plastics from its global operations by 2022.

Similarly, Lonely Planet last week announced a new touring service, dubbed Lonely Planet Experiences, where carbon offsets are included as standard alongside a range of measures designed to curb the environmental impact of the holidays the company offers.