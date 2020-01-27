British Gas launches 'Green Future' tariff

Tariff offers renewable electricity, 10 per cent green gas, and a hectare of rainforest protection per customer

British Gas has debuted a new ‘Green Future' tariff which it claims offers consumers "one of the greenest tariffs in the market" at a competitive cost.

The tariff, launched on Friday, offers customers 100 per cent renewable electricity and 10 per cent green gas, with the carbon emissions that result from the remaining gas use offset through a partnership with ClimateCare. As such the tariff will support the growth of up to 10 trees per household every year, British Gas said.

In addition, customers can also help to protect a hectare of rainforest in the Amazon each year, under a forest protection project certified by the Verified Carbon Standard.

"Customers who choose this tariff will have peace of mind that they are making a positive contribution towards tackling climate change," said Dave Kirwan, managing director of UK Home at Centrica, owner of British Gas. "We want to offer our customers different types of tariffs that suit their individual needs and for some that means knowing their energy is from environmentally friendly sources."

The new green tariff is a fixed price tariff until July 2022, with the average bill for customers clocking in at £1,237 - a level British Gas described as a "slight premium" on its standard rates. The average energy bill for a three bedroom house stands at around £1,163 a year.

The offer is the latest in a wave of tariff innovations as energy suppliers scramble to draw up new offerings to increasingly climate conscious consumers. Dedicated renewable power, green gas, and electric vehicle tariffs are becoming increasingly common, while time-of-use tariffs - where customers can take advantage to cheap prices during low demand periods - offer an opportunity to help balance the grid while curbing customers' bills.