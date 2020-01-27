Report: Electric bin lorries promise massive carbon savings

Major new cost-benefit analysis argues that electric refuse collection vehicles can slash greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and running costs

There may be only a handful of projects globally to deploy fully electric bin lorries, but according to a new report released today the nascent sector could soon deliver massive carbon emission savings alongside improved air quality and reduced operational costs for local authorities.

The new study from consultancy Eunomia, entitled Ditching Diesel - A Cost-benefit Analysis of Electric Refuse Collection Vehicles, calculates that the UK's fleet of diesel refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) emits approximately 330 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent per annum (ktCO 2 e/yr). In contrast, switching to electric refuse collection vehicles (eRCVs) would result in just 40 ktCO2e/yr, an emissions saving equivalent to every person in the UK recycling an extra 250 plastic bottles each year.

The report acknowledges that the total cost of ownership (TCO) 5.2 per cent higher for eRCVs, but if a cost is attached to the emissions savings on offer then eRCVs deliver a two per cent TCO saving compared to conventional diesel trucks. That includes the cash councils will save on paying for the impacts of air pollution, for example.

Moreover, the report notes that while eRCVs are currently deployed globally in Bilbao, Courbevoie, Kawaski, Sacramento, Indaiatuba, Frederiksberg, and Auckland, the market is in its early stages. As such, it is widely expected that costs will fall and performance will improve in the coming years, potentially tilting TCO equations in favour of electric models.

"The earliest adopters were relatively flat, compact urban municipalities, but there are now examples of eRCVs operating in a range of geographies," the report noted. "Operational ranges of around 100 miles and six to nine hours between charges are being achieved, with some examples of vehicles being double-shifted."

The report also highlights how eRCVs offer multiple co-benefits in terms of reduce air and noise pollution.

"The cost benefit analysis in the report highlights that, although capital costs associated with eRCVs are greater than diesel vehicles and the relevant infrastructure would need to be established, this initial outlay is often justified by operational savings via lower running costs and the expenditure councils need to clean up the environmental damage caused by diesel vehicles," the report states.

The report comes as the City of London starts the process of becoming the first UK authority to roll out a new electric fleet of RCVs, while several other UK local authorities are trialling electric models.

"With RCVs visiting almost every street in Britain on a weekly basis, they are a significant part of our current carbon intense society," said report author Tanguy Tomes. "Local authorities are looking for ways that they can reduce their contribution to the climate crisis, and eliminating the huge amount of carbon released on a daily basis by diesel RCVs is a logical, and now financially viable, step. We hope that our research will help local authorities to build a solid business case for the urgent change that is required: with a reduction in greenhouse gases, harmful air emissions and noise, and with financial savings becoming more likely, the case for eRCVs is becoming compelling."