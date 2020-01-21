Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
President Donald Trump has announced the US will join a new green initiative led by the World Economic Forum aimed at conserving and restoring one trillion trees worldwide over the next decade, as he addressed...
More news
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs