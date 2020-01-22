Inefficiency of UK offices fuelling climate change and driving up costs, report finds

Energy waste remains widespread, despite the availability of established solutions that can cut costs and emissions, new report from Green Alliance finds

The energy wasted by just a few thousand office buildings across five UK cities is costing firms £60m, a report highlighting the energy inefficiency of the UK's commercial buildings has found.

Produced by Green Alliance, the study calls for a mix of smart technology and better business incentives to drive progress towards the government's goal of cutting business energy use by at least a fifth by 2030.

The scale of waste is largest in London, the report finds, detailing how the annual amount of energy that is wasted by the City of London's offices costs businesses £35m a year and generates the same level of carbon emissions as 46,000 cars.

But the issue is evident across the UK. The energy currently wasted by less than 3,300 office buildings in the cities of Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, and Birmingham could power 42,000 homes, the report calculates, costing businesses £25m in unnecessary bills.

Overall, the energy wasted each year by commercial building is equivalent to that consumed by 100,000 homes

The study also highlights a failure amongst business and political leaders to tackle widespread energy waste, pointing to BEIS statistics showing that energy consumption per square metre in commercial buildings has flatlined since 2002.

The lack of progress comes despite the fact that potential solutions have evolved rapidly in that time. Artificial intelligence based energy optimisation systems already on the market could cut energy use by as much as 14 per cent in commercial buildings, the study finds, saving City of London businesses an estimated £13m a year.

"We all work for or know businesses that waste energy, whether it's leaving lights on at night or wasting heat," said Caterina Brandmayr, senior policy analyst at Green Alliance. "It's hard to see why dealing with this problem isn't yet a priority, for companies in terms of cost savings or for the government in reaching its carbon targets,"

"Digital technology is an obvious and inexpensive way to track and control energy use, cutting business costs and carbon emissions. Cities will play a leading role in cutting emissions and would be a great place to start the UK's business energy efficiency revolution."

Better business incentives to encourage energy efficiency upgrades could magnify any savings, the report adds.

It cites an example from Australia, where the the National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS) has brought down energy use across Australia's office buildings by nearly 40 per cent. Introduced 13 years ago, the scheme requires annual disclosure of the energy performance of buildings and encourages the use of digital technologies.

If this level of progress was achieved in the City of London, its business energy bills would come down by a total of £367m over the next decade, the report calculates.

The UK government has attempted to introduce a similar scheme in the form of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), but the programme has been widely criticised by campaigners who argue the initiative is underpowered and existingrules are notadequaltely enforced.