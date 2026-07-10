Government rejects calls for UK livestock number targets

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds tells MPs that Defra has 'no view whether livestock numbers should increase or decrease'
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds has said the government has no view on increasing or reducing livestock numbers in the UK, as she rejected calls for long term targets to be set as part of its wider...
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