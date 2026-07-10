Government rejects calls for UK livestock number targets

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds tells MPs that Defra has 'no view whether livestock numbers should increase or decrease'

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds has said the government has no view on increasing or reducing livestock numbers in the UK, as she rejected calls for long term targets to be set as part of its wider...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

EU Omnibus: Commission moves to further streamline sustainability reporting standards
Policy

EU Omnibus: Commission moves to further streamline sustainability reporting standards

Number of mandatory datapoints covered by draft ESRS cut by over 60 per cent, as European Commission proposes fresh measures to address administrative burdens

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 July 2026 • 6 min read
A 'just transition' cannot be delivered through rhetoric alone
Policy

A 'just transition' cannot be delivered through rhetoric alone

A just transition to net zero only becomes real when fairness is embedded in the rules that shape it, writes Dr Andrea E. Izquierdo from Argentina's CONICET-National University of Córdoba

Dr Andrea E. Izquierdo, CONICET-National University of Córdoba
clock 06 July 2026 • 5 min read
Heatwave impacts, change at Number 10, and reflections on London Climate Action Week
Policy

Heatwave impacts, change at Number 10, and reflections on London Climate Action Week

James discusses the next Prime Minister’s top climate priorities, and what 'Manchesterism' might mean for the green economy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 03 July 2026 • 2 min read