'Underestimated choke point': How Amazon droughts could hit up to $50m in UK soy imports

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Manaus, Brazil - Credit: iStock
Image:

Manaus, Brazil - Credit: iStock

Invest in rainforest protection now or expect future shocks bigger than the 2008 financial crisis, Zero Carbon Analytics report warns

The UK's soy imports are at risk from droughts in Brazil's Amazon Rainforest that are being exacerbated by climate change, with $50m in annual trade value projected to be at risk by mid-century. That is...

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