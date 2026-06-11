Deposit Return Scheme: Exemptions and support confirmed for smaller retailers

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Agency tasked with delivering Deposit Return Scheme announces £60m package to help smaller retailers install collection facilities

Smaller retailers will soon be able to apply for grants to help fund the installation of collection points for the upcoming Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) or seek exemptions the rules requiring retailers...

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