Deposit Return Scheme: Exemptions and support confirmed for smaller retailers

Agency tasked with delivering Deposit Return Scheme announces £60m package to help smaller retailers install collection facilities
Smaller retailers will soon be able to apply for grants to help fund the installation of collection points for the upcoming Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) or seek exemptions the rules requiring retailers...
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