Study: Vertical farming emissions could be offset by solar farm development

Researchers at the University of Surrey explore how 'thousands of hectares' of farmland that could be freed up through to expansion of vertical farming might be harnesses to generate solar power
Vertical farming can generate higher greenhouse gas emissions than traditional field farming due to its intensive electricity demand, but this could soon change if the farmland freed up by vertical farming...
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