WWF warns end of Amazon Soy Moratorium could fuel 1.4 million hectares of deforestation

As the voluntary deforestation commitment comes to an end, new research calculates failure to replace the scheme could lead to further deforestation
The end of the Amazon Soy Moratorium could result in at least 1.4 million hectares of additional deforestation in Brazil over the next decade, resulting in 745 million tonnes of carbon emissions - equivalent...
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