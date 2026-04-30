'Extreme reversal' of UK climate policies would result in hundreds of thousands of job losses and see the UK miss out on huge job creation and investment opportunities, new study claims
Almost 500,000 jobs could be lost within three years under Reform UK's proposed climate policy rollback, with the clean energy, home heating, public transport, and electric vehicle manufacturing sectors...
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