Study: British public concerned at prospect of reliance on US gas

Three in five people said the UK should prioritise transitioning to renewable energy and net zero technologies to meet its future energy needs, as US imports rise 40 per cent in 2026
Nearly 80 per cent of Brits from right across the political spectrum said they would be concerned about the UK becoming more reliant on imported gas from the US. That is according to new polling released...
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