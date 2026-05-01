Study: British public concerned at prospect of reliance on US gas

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Three in five people said the UK should prioritise transitioning to renewable energy and net zero technologies to meet its future energy needs, as US imports rise 40 per cent in 2026

Nearly 80 per cent of Brits from right across the political spectrum said they would be concerned about the UK becoming more reliant on imported gas from the US. That is according to new polling released...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

IEA: Battery recycling innovation accelerating rapidly

EVs reach market 'tipping point' in Europe and China

More on Energy

UN climate chief: Fossil fuel crisis 'supercharging' global renewables boom
Energy

UN climate chief: Fossil fuel crisis 'supercharging' global renewables boom

Simon Stiell highlights 'immense irony' that some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel proponents are now ‘inadvertently supercharging the global renewables boom’

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 April 2026 • 4 min read
'The time is now': Santa Marta Conference closes with pledge to deliver new wave of fossil fuel transition roadmaps
Energy

'The time is now': Santa Marta Conference closes with pledge to deliver new wave of fossil fuel transition roadmaps

Inaugural Conference on Transitioning Away From Fossil Fuels advances plans for national and regional roadmaps, as Tuvalu and Ireland agree to co-host next summit

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 April 2026 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy expands Tenant Power tariff to 30 more social homes
Energy

Octopus Energy expands Tenant Power tariff to 30 more social homes

Octopus partners with Muirhouse Housing Association in Scotland to offer reduced bills for social housing tenants and financial incentives for landlords to install green technologies

Amber Rolt
clock 30 April 2026 • 3 min read