Chancellor confirms plan to cut energy bills for over 10,000 manufacturers

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme to be expanded and backdated, as government ramps up efforts to protect businesses from soaring energy costs

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will tomorrow unveil plans to cut electricity bills for over 10,000 manufacturers, confirming the government is to expand its flagship energy support package for companies in energy...

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