'Unlike anything seen before': Record 814GW of new solar and wind installed globally in 2025

Almost 4GW of new solar added globally for every 1GW of wind, as think tank Ember declares renewables on track to become the 'backbone' of global electricity system
A record 814GW of new solar and wind capacity was installed globally last year, representing a 17 per cent increase on the 696GW deployed in 2024, according to a new analysis from Ember. The update...
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