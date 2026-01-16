Can the UK overcome the 'lingering EV wealth divide'?

clock • 10 min read
Credit: Motability Scheme
Image:

Credit: Motability Scheme

Two studies published this week warn the electric vehicle transition is at risk of stalling if the cost of buying and charging new cars locks out poorer households

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) market is motoring. 2025 was recently hailed as another "bumper year" for EV sales by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) with more than 470,000 new EVs...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Rare-earth magnet recycling facility opens in Birmingham

Downing and Tokyo Century join forces on £300m UK solar drive

More on Automotive

Survey: Vast majority of London black cabbies prefer electric to diesel taxis
Automotive

Survey: Vast majority of London black cabbies prefer electric to diesel taxis

Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA) calls for more support to help those cabbies still driving diesel models to make the switch to fuel-saving plug-in hybrids

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 January 2026 • 4 min read
'Best year ever': Polestar reports EV sales accelerated in 2025
Automotive

'Best year ever': Polestar reports EV sales accelerated in 2025

Luxury EV maker increased its global retail sales by over a third last year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read
AA and Autotrader confirm EVs are easier to fix than petrol and diesel models
Automotive

AA and Autotrader confirm EVs are easier to fix than petrol and diesel models

New AA data shows EVs enjoy a higher roadside repair rate than internal combustion engine cars

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 January 2026 • 3 min read