'People are still treating cheap vapes as disposable': Is the government's vape ban failing?

Six months after the ban on disposable vapes came into force, waste companies warn behaviour has not changed with consumers continuing to discard vapes that lead to fires, lost resources, and millions of pounds of damage
Incorrectly discarded vapes are continuing to cause environmental harm and fire risks, fuelling fears the ban on the sale of disposable vapes that came into effect six months ago is struggling to deliver...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis