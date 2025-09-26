It's not just business: We need new laws to protect nature and human rights

A Business, Human Rights and Environment Act (BHREA) could support innovation, sustainable growth and justice for communities crushed by corporate greed, writes Friends of the Earth's Sienna Somers
The era of business as usual is over. Around the globe, UK companies are implicated in catastrophic environmental destruction and human rights abuses – from palm oil plantations that bulldoze rainforests...
