Campaigners slam proposals for 'bespoke' oil and gas licenses

Industry welcomes proposal to expand existing oil and gas fields, but campaigners warn such reforms would breach Labour's manifesto pledge to end issuance of new licenses
Climate campaigners have today criticised new proposals for 'bespoke licenses' that would allow for the expansion of existing oil and gas fields in the North Sea, warning such a move would constitute a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis