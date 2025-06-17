How the world's biggest banks increased fossil fuel financing to $869bn in 2024

In a reversal of recent trends fossil fuel funding from the world's top 65 banks increased $84.8bn in 2024, according to the annual Banking on Climate Chaos report
The world's largest banks dramatically increased lending and underwriting to thousands of fossil fuel companies in 2024, as total levels of financing rose by $84.8bn to reach $869bn. That is the stark...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis