Scottish government rejects scaled-down plans for Scoop Hill wind farm

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Revised plans for 60-turbine onshore wind farm thrown out, after government concludes it is 'not the right development in the right place'

The Scottish government yesterday rejected revised proposals for an onshore wind farm comprising 60 turbines of up to 250 metres in height at Scoop Hill in Dumfries and Galloway - a move developers claimed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

More detailed flight emissions data to be made available at point of booking

Ofgem and Innovate UK award £37m to energy network decarbonisation projects

More on Energy

IEA: Electrification and AI set to drive surge in global power demand
Energy

IEA: Electrification and AI set to drive surge in global power demand

Global electricity use expected to rise rapidly through to 2030, but new clean power projects mean emissions should remain flat

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2026 • 4 min read
Ofgem and Innovate UK award £37m to energy network decarbonisation projects
Energy

Ofgem and Innovate UK award £37m to energy network decarbonisation projects

Twenty-five grid expansion, network upgrade, and energy efficiency projects secure share of Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 February 2026 • 2 min read
'An extraordinary signal': UK homes installed renewables every 90 seconds in 2025
Energy

'An extraordinary signal': UK homes installed renewables every 90 seconds in 2025

Solar panel, heat pump, and battery storage installations grew 34 per cent year-on-year, driven by government funding and new build installations

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 February 2026 • 5 min read