'Economically illiterate': How Nigel Farage's net zero maths fail to add up – and could cost the UK £92bn

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK
Image:

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK

Reform has promised to save £45bn a year for tax cuts by 'scrapping' net zero, but the government spends nowhere near that much on decarbonisation

Could the Treasury save £45bn a year by scrapping the UK's net zero targets, unlocking in one swoop the money needed to reinstate the Winter Fuel Allowance, lift the two-child benefit cap, and fund massive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The good kind of methane

'An outrage': IATA slams Sustainable Aviation Fuel 'profiteering'

More on Politics

'Decisive moment': EU claims it is on track to hit 2030 climate and clean power targets
Politics

'Decisive moment': EU claims it is on track to hit 2030 climate and clean power targets

Bloc's member states on course to deliver near-term climate and energy targets as it mulls setting sights on 90 per cent emissions cut by 2040

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 May 2025 • 6 min read
COP30 President: Tripling renewables and fossil fuel transition are priorities for UN climate talks
Politics

COP30 President: Tripling renewables and fossil fuel transition are priorities for UN climate talks

COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago pens open letter to governments setting out top three negotiating priorities for UN Climate Summit in November

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 May 2025 • 4 min read
Baroness Curran appointed as Energy Minister
Politics

Baroness Curran appointed as Energy Minister

Curran's Ministerial responsibilities set to include nuclear energy and planning decisions, as she replaces veteran Labour peer Lord Hunt who has retired from frontline politics

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 May 2025 • 2 min read