New Year Honours: Wildlife Trusts' chief executive Craig Bennett to be awarded OBE

Leading nature campaigner recognised for outstanding services to the environment
Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, is to be awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list in recognition of "outstanding services to the environment" over a near 30 year career as a campaigner....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis