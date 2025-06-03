Study: Plastic bottle beach litter 'significantly' lower in nations with deposit return schemes

Used plastic, glass, and canned drinks containers are found on beaches in far lower proportions in countries where recycling deposit return schemes are in operation
Empty drinks bottles and cans are littered on beaches in far lower numbers in countries where deposit return schemes (DRS) are in place to encourage the collection and recycling of used containers, according...
