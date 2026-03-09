Iran War: Oil prices surge past $100 per barrel as attacks on fossil fuel infrastructure intensify

Oil prices spiralled past the $100 per barrel mark in early trading this morning, peaking at just below $120 before falling back slightly
Oil prices rose sharply this morning, passing the symbolic $100 per barrel mark for the first time since the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Prices of Brent crude initially...
