Iran War: Oil prices surge past $100 per barrel as attacks on fossil fuel infrastructure intensify

James Murray
The Strait of Hormuz - Credit: iStock
The Strait of Hormuz - Credit: iStock

Oil prices spiralled past the $100 per barrel mark in early trading this morning, peaking at just below $120 before falling back slightly

Oil prices rose sharply this morning, passing the symbolic $100 per barrel mark for the first time since the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Prices of Brent crude initially...

James Murray
James Murray

09 March 2026
