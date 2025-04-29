'A no brainer': Why councils are calling for mandatory solar panels on all new homes

Local Government Association proposes series of policy and funding interventions to enable councils to fulfil their role as central players in tackling climate change
Requiring all new homes to have solar panels installed would slash household carbon emissions, cut bills by an estimated £440 per year, and help the UK meet its stretching climate targets. That is the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis