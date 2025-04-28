'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project

Kintore Hydrogen facility expected to deliver 500MW of capacity by 2030, before expanding to 3GW in the subsequent decade
A green hydrogen project touted as the UK's largest has been given the green light by Aberdeenshire Council, paving the way for the first 500MW of production capacity at the site to be up and running by...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis