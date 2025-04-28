'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Statera Energy
Image:

Credit: Statera Energy

Kintore Hydrogen facility expected to deliver 500MW of capacity by 2030, before expanding to 3GW in the subsequent decade

A green hydrogen project touted as the UK's largest has been given the green light by Aberdeenshire Council, paving the way for the first 500MW of production capacity at the site to be up and running by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

How the UK's bio-based materials sector could unlock a £500m economic boost

Government to meet with businesses in push to shore-up critical minerals supply chains

More on Infrastructure

'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project
Infrastructure

'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project

Kintore Hydrogen facility expected to deliver 500MW of capacity by 2030, before expanding to 3GW in the subsequent decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 April 2025 • 2 min read
'Failed to deliver': Spending watchdog warns government off track to meet water targets
Infrastructure

'Failed to deliver': Spending watchdog warns government off track to meet water targets

NAO warns insufficient investment and repeated delays mean sector will struggle to deliver 30 new water infrastructure projects

Amber Rolt
clock 25 April 2025 • 5 min read
Greenlink: UK-Ireland interconnector comes online
Infrastructure

Greenlink: UK-Ireland interconnector comes online

New 500MW link hailed as a major boost to decarbonisation efforts on both sides of the Irish Sea

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 April 2025 • 3 min read