Global Briefing: Japan unveils NDC targeting 60 per cent emissions cut by 2035

Stuart Stone
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Plus Northvolt sells heavy industry battery business to Scania, China’s clean energy and fossil fuel funding gap narrows, and EU to loosen state aid rules to boost green projects, in our round up of the world's top green business news this week

Japan's government this week set out its latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent versus 2013 levels by 2035 and...

