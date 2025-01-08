'No nature, no farmers, no food!': The Wildlife Trusts sets out vision for sustainable farming policy framework

clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The Wildlife Trusts new briefing calls on the government to show urgent leadership to protect farming, food security, and nature in England

The Wildlife Trusts has today published a new briefing urging the government to increase the annual farming budget to £3.1bn a year in England to support nature-friendly farming, safeguard livelihoods,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

JPMorgan joins exodus from Net Zero Banking Alliance

SBTi appoints former CCC chief executive David Kennedy as new CEO

Most read
01

Net zero took great strides last year - but the UK must go further and faster in 2025

08 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

SBTi appoints former CCC chief executive David Kennedy as new CEO

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
03

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Car park solar panels could generate 1.3GW of 'untapped' green electricity

08 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

JPMorgan joins exodus from Net Zero Banking Alliance

08 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Government launches new Steel Council
Policy

Government launches new Steel Council

Steel sector leaders, industry experts, trade unions, and devolved governments to work together to deliver an 'environmentally progressive industry'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 January 2025 • 5 min read
'No nature, no farmers, no food!': The Wildlife Trusts sets out vision for sustainable farming policy framework
Policy

'No nature, no farmers, no food!': The Wildlife Trusts sets out vision for sustainable farming policy framework

The Wildlife Trusts new briefing calls on the government to show urgent leadership to protect farming, food security, and nature in England

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 January 2025 • 8 min read
'Now is the time to protect these coasts': President Biden expands US offshore drilling ban
Policy

'Now is the time to protect these coasts': President Biden expands US offshore drilling ban

Out-going administration extends protections for more than 253 million hectares of ocean, as President-elect Trump vows to 'unban it immediately'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 January 2025 • 4 min read