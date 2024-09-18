SmartestEnergy launches renewable energy supply traceability service

SmartestEnergy has launched a new service today designed to enable firms to trace the sources of their renewable power supply on a half-hourly basis, which it said would help firms provide more accurate corporate disclosures and combat 'greenwashing' concerns.

The energy management firm said the service - dubbed Traceable Renewable Supply - would provide "unprecedented transparency" over power supplies to organisations which purchase their electricity through Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) certificates.

The service delivers "high granularity reporting" based on matching companies' energy consumption with electricity output from a pool of renewable power generators contracted under power purchase agreements (PPAs) with SmartestEnergy, it explained.

As a result, the firm said organisations which sign up to the service - which is supported by technology developed by software firm Granular Energy - can receive half-hourly breakdowns of the electricity consumption against allocated volumes of renewable energy certificates.

Robert Groves, CEO at SmartestEnergy, described the new service launch as "a pivotal moment" for the company which support its clients in reaching net zero "in a responsible and accountable manner".

"Industry benchmarks in sustainability keep advancing and our new product uniquely helps customers who want to maintain their best practice status," he said.

"Many organisations today want to know more about where their energy comes from, while at the same time addressing consumers' expectations around being more sustainability conscious and remaining ahead of regulatory changes. By investing in Traceable Renewable Supply, we're making these capabilities available to more businesses than ever."

Groves acknowledged the approach used by the Traceable Renewable Supply service "won't be right for every organisation", but said his ambition was to have as many of its customers as possible using the product over the coming years.

"We're delighted to have partnered with Granular Energy on this, ensuring we provide participating customers with access to innovative technology at scale," he added.

SmartestEnergy highlighted how successful trials of the Traceable Renewable Supply service had previously been carried out with customers such as the University of Reading and real estate services firm JLL, which it said had helped match 162GWh of carbon-free electricity with users "making it one of the UK's largest-scale example of half-hourly matching administered to date".

David Mead, associate for property and asset management at JLL, welcomed the launch of the new service, which he said would help to boost transparency for companies on the road to net zero and comply with increasingly stringent green requirements.

"Driven by our own commitments, which are aligned to UKGBC guidance, we support the development of higher standards in renewable electricity contracts and reporting," he said. "It is essential that organisations enhance energy supply chain transparency and embrace accountability on their journey to reach net zero and the transition to a sustainable future."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.