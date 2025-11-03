Carbon markets are the backbone of a low-carbon future - but only if governments seize this opportunity

clock • 4 min read

Businesses need practical tools that can work alongside direct emissions cuts in order to help meet climate goals, writes World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) CEO Peter Bakker

Climate change is resulting in increased costs for businesses, from the effects of extreme weather events to heightened supply chain risks, the financial impacts are already evident and anticipated to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Offsets

Africa must leverage its Article 6 carbon project advantage to unlock climate finance
Offsets

Africa must leverage its Article 6 carbon project advantage to unlock climate finance

The world needs a flourishing, high-integrity carbon market to channel finance to where it is needed most around the world, writes TASC's Storm Patel

Storm Patel, TASC
clock 08 October 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Prices for high-quality carbon credit rise to record levels
Offsets

Study: Prices for high-quality carbon credit rise to record levels

Carbon credit buyers 'increasingly willing' to pay premiums for high levels of integrity and proven impact, Sylvera data finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 October 2025 • 3 min read
Integrity Council approves six new carbon removal methodologies
Offsets

Integrity Council approves six new carbon removal methodologies

Gold Standard and Isometric methodologies deemed fit to carry CCP label, after aligning with ICVCM global benchmark

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 October 2025 • 3 min read