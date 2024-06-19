Red alert: Can traffic-light labelling of high-carbon products drive climate action?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
Red alert: Can traffic-light labelling of high-carbon products drive climate action?

As calls mount for a ban high-carbon advertising, a new study claims to provide the first clear insight into UK public attitudes on the regulation of advertising for polluting goods and services

Earlier this month, the UN Secretary General called for a blanket ban on advertising by fossil fuel companies, arguing the time was nigh for governments and PR and advertising agencies to stop enabling...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Big challenges, simple remedies': How firms can tackle upstream indirect emissions

Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein opens at Imperial College London

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
04

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read
05

Electric bus operator Ember secures £5m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

26 June 2024 • 2 min read

More on Marketing

When mum asks why you do PR for a fossil fuel company, it's time to stop
Marketing

When mum asks why you do PR for a fossil fuel company, it's time to stop

The call from UN Secretary-General António Guterres for a ban on fossil fuel advertising should be a wake-up call for the industry, argues Fanclub PR founder and MD Adrian Ma

Adrian Ma, Fanclub PR
clock 07 June 2024 • 4 min read
'Basic common sense': Edinburgh bans adverts for fossil fuels and high-carbon products
Marketing

'Basic common sense': Edinburgh bans adverts for fossil fuels and high-carbon products

City Council announced crackdown on adverts of airlines, airports, SUVs, cruise ships and petrol and diesel cars

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 30 May 2024 • 3 min read
We need to make it easier for consumers to buy sustainably
Marketing

We need to make it easier for consumers to buy sustainably

Sustainable lifestyles need to be promoted as not just good for the planet, but also for bank accounts, health, happiness and society, writes Futerra's Lucy Shea

Lucy Shea, Futerra
clock 23 May 2024 • 3 min read