How global climate action could unlock $145tr of benefits this century

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New collaborative cost-benefit analysis concludes cost of climate mitigation broadly matched by benefits, but taking account of health and biodiversity gains tips the scales in favour of rapid decarbonisation

On the same day as former Chancellor Phillip Hammond called for a more detailed debate on the costs and benefits associated with the pursuit of net zero emissions, a major new study has sought to tally...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Defra hails 98 per cent drop in single-use plastic bag sales since charge introduced

Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars

Most read
01

Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars

01 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins

31 July 2023 • 12 min read
03

'The signal is: Don't invest in Britain': Green business groups slam the economic recklessness of Rishi Sunak's oil and gas bonanza

01 August 2023 • 12 min read
04

Unilever, BASF and Walgreens Boots Alliance tout vision for biodegradable PLF plastics by 2030

31 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter

31 July 2023 • 5 min read

More on Climate change

High temperatures in Valencia, Spain | Credit: iStock
Climate change

Global Briefing: 'Cruel summer' shatters global heat records in July

Plus deep-sea mining delay, global coal consumption rises, the EU's new EV charging law and all the top green business news from around the world this week

Amber Rolt
clock 28 July 2023 • 8 min read
London is not immune from the extreme heatwaves gripping the world 
Climate change

London is not immune from the extreme heatwaves gripping the world 

The government's National Adaptation Programme for worsening climate impacts should be a wake-up call - yet it seems Ministers are taking a NAP, argues Emma Howard Boyd

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 25 July 2023 • 4 min read
'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts
Climate change

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

Green leaders express disappointment at government's failure to use publication of latest five-year plan to ramp up nationwide climate adaptation efforts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 July 2023 • 6 min read