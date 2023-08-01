Government exempts zero emission trucks from reintroduced HGV levy

The UK's HGV Levy has today returned from a three-year pandemic hiatus with the surprise inclusion of an exemption for zero emission vehicles.

The levy sees smaller trucks of between 12 and 31 tonnes in EURO VI or higher emissions class charged £150 a year, while EURO V or earlier trucks that weigh over 38 tonnes are charged £749 to operate in the UK.

The government hads previously signalled it would not exempt new electric and hydrogen trucks from the levy until pilot projects were completed, prompting calls from green groups for Ministers to urgently reform the levy to encourage more businesses to switch to zero emission models.

However, according to an update published today by the Department for Transport, vehicles that are "zero emission at the tailpipe" and would be otherwise exempt from vehicle excise duty are now exempt from paying the reintroduced HGV levy.

The exemption does not extend to hybrid vehicles, but it does mean new electric and hydrogen fleets should be able to avoid the levy.

The announcement added that non-UK HGVs should carry documentation proving their vehicle is zero emission at the tailpipe to qualify for the exemption.

The inclusion comes after the government suggested as recently as March that zero emission HGVs would have to pay the levy.

Asked whether the HGV levy would be the best way to support and incentivise development and adoption of zero emission HGVs, or whether another mechanism would be more effective, the consultation's outcome document claimed it would be "prudent" to consider reforms only once the government had reviewed the results of an ongoing HGV zero emission pilot project.

As such, an alliance of environmental groups had today urged the government to deliver a "greener lorry levy" amid concerns that the reintroduced levy would charge a new electric lorry the same amount as a new diesel one.

While the reintroduced Levy now features an exemption for zero emission trucks, the green groups are still calling on the government to shift away from an annual levy to distance-based charging, as originally proposed in a 2017 consultation.

Richard Hebditch, UK director at Transport & Environment, described the exemption of zero emissions HGVs from the reintroduced HGV levy today as a "positive move" from the government.

"Battery electric trucks are the future of freight and this will help kickstart the transition by incentivising hauliers who want to reap the benefits of greener trucks," he said.

"The government could go further however. With a distance-based charge, we could see more-polluting trucks pay for their emissions, and by extension, make this exemption all the more attractive for freight companies to choose zero emission trucks, thereby accelerating the transition further."

