'Explicit and simple': Why the government's 'Green Day' can't afford to forget sustainable farming

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Green Finance Institute calls for clearer green guidance, standards, and targets across the food value chain to catalyse necessary investment in smart farming opportunities

The government should set out "explicit and simple" environmental ambitions, targets, and requirements for the UK food and farming sector if it is help unlock urgently-needed private investment in tackling...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Major investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group in fresh net zero engagement initiative

Watchdog rebukes government for 'consistently failing' to monitor UK environmental laws

Most read
01

Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital

27 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Green Day'? Fears grow government is to prioritise fossil fuel projects in upgraded climate strategy

27 March 2023 • 5 min read
03

National Infrastructure Commission: Government must 'go big' on infrastructure or miss climate goals

27 March 2023 • 6 min read
04

In the tank: Mixergy secures £9.2m funding boost for smart heating vision

27 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

What to expect from 'Green Day'

27 March 2023 • 16 min read

More on Biodiversity

Pesticides: Why investors must sow the seeds of change
Biodiversity

Pesticides: Why investors must sow the seeds of change

Investors have a responsibility to ensure future generations are left with a planet rich in biodiversity, argues ShareAction's Eve Gleeson

Eve Gleeson, ShareAction
clock 28 March 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Should regenerative agriculture follow organic's path?

The organic movement forged a path for a federally recognised standard for food - Should regenerative follow its course?

Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
clock 24 March 2023 • 9 min read
For peat's sake: Anger as full government ban on peat-based gardening products deferred until 2030
Biodiversity

For peat's sake: Anger as full government ban on peat-based gardening products deferred until 2030

Ban on sales of peat based compost for gardeners will come into effect in 2024, but government has confirmed it will not be extended to the professional horticulture market until 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 24 March 2023 • 5 min read