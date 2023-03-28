Clean cooking: Gold Standard verifies world's first clean cooking carbon credits in Africa

Ugandan social enterprise UpEnergy has announced it has issued the world's first ever carbon credits linked to emissions savings from the use of electric and clean cooking devices which will be verified by The Gold Standard.

UpEnergy said the emissions reductions were delivered through a new project in sub-Saharan Africa which it launched to replace traditional biomass burning stoves with electric stoves developed by climate tech start-up PowerUP.

The PowerUP electric pressure cooker (EPC) has been designed for low-income households in countries across sub-Saharan Africa. UpEnergy said the sale of the credits provide an opportunity for African consumers with access to electricity to abandon the burning of unsustainable and polluting wood-based fuels and switch to zero-emission cooking.

The social enterprise said its EPC project has already seen more than 1,800 stoves installed and added that it has plans to deploy a further 6,000 stoves in homes across Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Ghana throughout the course of this year.

According to Pantaleon Anani, group commercial director of UpEnergy Group, between 2014 and 2019 more than 115 million homes in sub-Saharan Africa gained access to electricity - a number which is set to continue. In Uganda, Anani said 92 per cent of all electricity comes from renewable sources, but 80 per cent of households still rely on "toxic" biomass for daily cooking.

"We now have an incredibly timely opportunity to build on the rapid energy transition taking place across the continent and deliver the additional health and economic benefits that can come along with it," he said. "Zero-emissions electric pressure cookers are seemingly simple, low-cost devices that offer one of the best interventions for decarbonisation while also addressing health and economic challenges."

Anani added that the group was "incredibly excited" to bring a new category of high-quality carbon credits to the market, adding that it would give voluntary buyers an option to "fight energy poverty in a way that also helps to bring us closer to net-zero emissions goals".

The PowerUP EPCs feature a redesigned interface which the company said had been designed with local cooking habits in mind to help ensure easy adoption and high usage rates.

In addition, the company said EPCs have a number of benefits over their biomass counterparts. For example, it estimated that cooking with an EPC takes 60 per cent less time than cooking the same dish with traditional biomass stoves, while the company has calculated that families could save as much as 50 per cent of their household fuel costs a year by switching to an EPC from a traditional biomass stove.

Overall UpEnergy concluded that EPCs are a "much needed answer to a variety of long-standing challenges related to cooking with biomass fuels", a method which the company said remains the only cooking option for around 2.4 billion people worldwide.

According to the World Health Organisation, fou million people a year die as a result of indoor air pollution. UpEnergy warned that on a larger scale, solid fuel burning is responsible for 58 per cent of black carbon emissions worldwide as well as a gigaton of CO2 emissions per year.

UpEnergy said it is continuing to look for corporate partners to help scale up its EPC projects. The company said in addition to its projects which focus on African nations, it is also expanding its geographical reach into Asia and South America as well as piloting afforestation and biochar removal projects.

Last week carbon ratings agency BeZero said in its latest market and policy note that cookstove schemes have issued 75 million carbon offset credits to date, accounting for 67 per cent of total issues for Household Devices Credits.

While the cookstoves sub-sector represents only four per cent of the total issuance across the whole market, which according to BeZero makes it a "relatively small player" in the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), it noted that this is growing.

Despite notable co-benefits, BeZero said cookstove projects have so far tended to be assigned below average ratings under its Carbon Rating scale. Of 24 of its BeZero Carbon rated cookstove projects, it said 23 are assigned a rating between BB and C - which it said represents a moderately low to very low likelihood of achieving a tonne of CO2e avoided.

However, the ratings agency warned the predominant risk-factor associated with lower ratings amongst cookstoves projects is over-crediting - where there is a risk that more credits than tonnes of CO2e achieved are issued by a given project due to factors such as unrealistic baseline assumptions.

According to BeZero Carbon the main over-crediting risk is due to uncertainties surrounding stove efficiency, high reported values of the fraction of non-renewable biomass (fNRB) as well as potentially over-estimated usage rates and the potential for stove stacking - which is when old cookstoves continue to be used alongside new ones.

"The rising issuance of cookstove credits suggests that our findings on carbon quality within this sub-sector may not be well assimilated by the market," BeZero explained in its market note. "The presence of a lower rating range suggests that there may be other factors driving rising issuance. Market participants may also perceive greater reputational risk with credits issued by sub-sectors such as avoided deforestation, which has been under scrutiny as of late.

"Finally, the social aspects of cookstoves may also be appealing, such as the associated co-benefits of clean cooking on health and wellbeing, which may also account for the interest in the sector - an area of focus for BeZero Carbon research in the coming months."