'Get cracking': Why pressure is building on government to deliver a net zero power plan

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: National Grid
Image:

Credit: National Grid

National Audit Office warns lack of plan for meeting 2035 target for fully decarbonised power system risks scuppering green investment prospects

The government risks undermining business confidence and scuppering green investment in the UK due to its failure to set out a clear and comprehensive plan for fully decarbonising the electricity grid...

