Amber Rudd: Low-cost offsetting programmes could undermine net zero efforts

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Writing on BusinessGreen, former Energy and Climate Secretary warns corporate climate finance is being misdirected to under-priced and often ineffective offsets

Former Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd has today called on businesses to make more carefully targeted investments in climate solutions instead of purchasing low-cost carbon offsets, warning...

Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

High Seas Treaty: What does it mean for business?

Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?
Offsets

Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

In the first of a series of features on the UK's nascent carbon removal sector, BusinessGreen reports from Fife, where crushed basalt rock is being spread on fields to draw carbon from the air at breakneck pace

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 March 2023 • 12 min read
Under-priced offsets are dangerous for the planet and for corporate reputations
Offsets

Under-priced offsets are dangerous for the planet and for corporate reputations

Companies serious about building a healthy, liveable planet should be making targeted investments in nature-based climate solutions, argues Pinwheel's Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd, Pinwheel
clock 06 March 2023 • 4 min read
Climeworks direct air capture plant | Credit: Julia Dunlop
Offsets

Should asset owners set separate targets for carbon removals?

Open letter from carbon removals industry leaders urges multi-trillion-dollar Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance to publish separate science-based interim targets for carbon reduction and removal

Amber Rolt
clock 02 March 2023 • 6 min read