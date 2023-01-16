Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Electra has announced that it has successfully completed a three-month trial with Sainsbury's transporting produce using a zero-emissions, 19-tonne refrigerated hydrogen-powered truck.

The Electra eCargo Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) travelled a typical daily journey of 208 miles from the supermarket's depot in Sherburn-on-Elmet to Newcastle and back, saving an average of 314kg of CO2 a day when compared with a diesel truck making the same trip.

Data collected from the trial also showed that the HGV used around 65 per cent of its hydrogen capacity per trip, giving it an approximate operational daily range of 320 miles on one tank of hydrogen.

The trial was conducted by Electra and Sainsbury's in the Tees Valley area as part of the government-funded Road to Hydrogen project which is exploring the potential to establish a Multi-Model Transport Hydrogen Hub on Teesside.

The hydrogen for the trial was supplied by Element 2 - the UK-based venture-capital backed deployer of hydrogen refuelling stations.

Sid Sadique, founder and chairman of Electra welcomed the news of the successful trial, adding that "seeing something that was just a vision for the future on paper over a year ago now becoming a reality is fantastic".

"What we have achieved together gives transport operators the confidence to switch to hydrogen sooner rather than later," he added.

Saqique said the company now has plans to bring more fully operational hydrogen trucks on to UK roads this year, as well as continuing to develop its EV ranges.

Tim Harper, chief executive officer of Element 2, called the completion of the trail a "major milestone in the road to decarbonising UK transport."

"Electra's truck has demonstrated how hydrogen can provide a viable alternative to diesel for fleet owners and operators - and in particular for heavy goods haulage due to its superior range capabilities," he added.

Sainsbury's said the Electra eCargo truck received positive feedback from drivers participating in the trial, stating that it was " well received due to its quiet operation, ease of driving and after the first few runs, range anxiety was diminished."

Gary King, Sainsbury's head of engineering and compliance, said the trial had played a "pivotal role" in the company's efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the supermarket's fleet.

"Achieving zero carbon emissions for a regular haulage route is a significant initial step and will inform future decision making," he added.

Electra said that it is already building more hydrogen vehicles for specialist HGV operations, including winter maintenance and the airport sectors.