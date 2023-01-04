'Loss and suffering': Latest weather records fuel climate resilience warnings

2023 has kicked off with yet more extreme weather records being toppled, further underscoring the need for greater climate resilience
2023 has got underway with a dual warning on the urgent need for governments and businesses to enhance their climate resilience, thanks to a fresh wave of temperature records and a new report highlighting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial