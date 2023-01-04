Friends of the Earth confirms legal challenge against UK coal mine approval

James Murray
3 min read
Friends of the Earth confirms legal challenge against UK coal mine approval

Legal action to be launched against government's controversial decision to green light plans for a new coking coal mine in Cumbria

The long-running saga surrounding controversial plans to develop a new coking coal mine in Cumbria took another twist today, with confirmation legal action is to be launched against the government's decision to grant planning approval for the project.

Campaign group Friends of the Earth announced today it will take legal action against the decision and is set to file a formal claim later this month seeking a full hearing on Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove's decision last month to green light plans for the new Woodhouse Colliery near Whitehaven, in Cumbria.

"By giving the go-ahead to this polluting and totally unnecessary coal mine the government has not only made the wrong decision for our economy and the climate, we believe it has also acted unlawfully," said Niall Toru, lawyer at Friends of the Earth. "Michael Gove has failed to account for the significant climate impacts of this mine, or how the much-needed move to green steelmaking will be impacted by its approval. The steel industry is under no illusion that it must decarbonise if we're to meet our climate goals, which calls into doubt the long-term viability of the mine and the jobs used to justify it."

He added that "with the world facing a climate emergency, we shouldn't have to take this challenge to court".

The news came on the same day the Times reported that the South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC) group is also considering legal action against the mine, having written to Gove to seek more information on how the decision to approve the planning application for the mine was made.

The group, which has crowdfunded over £27,000 to help fund any legal challenge, said it had identified at least eight potential grounds for a legal challenge against the decision.

"The planning inspector, supported by Gove, has made a number of dubious judgments and, we think, errors in law and the decision really must be challenged in court," said SLACC's Maggie Mason told The Times.

Any legal action would likely seek to challenge the government's decision on the grounds that it could breach international climate commitments, risk national emissions goals, and is based on a misunderstanding of the UK's national planning policy and its support for low-carbon development.

The case could also challenge claims by the developer that the mine will result in net zero emissions from its operations and question aspects of the planning inspector's report that recommended the project should proceed.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "The Secretary of State has agreed to grant planning permission for a new metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria as recommended by the independent planning inspector. This coal will be used for the production of steel and will not be used for power generation."

The decision to approve the coal mine sparked huge criticism from green groups and accusations from international allies that the UK was hypocritically calling on other countries to phase down their coal use while approving plans for a new coal mine.

"A critical issue raised by Friends of the Earth during the [planning] inquiry was the signal that granting a new coal mine in the middle of a climate emergency would send to the rest of the world," said Rowan Smith, solicitor at Leigh Day. "Friends of the Earth believes that this was never properly grappled with by either the Inspector or the Secretary of State. We hope that the court will agree that this argument justifies a full hearing."

The impact of the decision on the international stage was further underlined this week, when UN climate change chief Simon Stiell voiced thinly veiled criticism of the government telling the Times that "actions must align with the rhetoric".

"It's the urgency of real action that keeps me up at night," he added. "We are fast running out of time."

James Murray
James Murray

